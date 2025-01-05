Share this with a friend!

The holiday season might be over, but we’re not done celebrating one of the greatest times of the year! That’s right; there’s nothing like a Doctor Who Christmas special to make our spirits bright! With the return of Steven Moffat as the writer of Doctor Who: Joy to the World, we have much to be thankful for and much to discuss!

In this episode of The Cosmic Circle, host Brian Kitson and writers Wiktor Reinfuss and Cameron Brook break down all the excitement from this special. What about this special worked for them? Was there anything they wished was different? Also listen to their thoughts about the upcoming season!

[Warning: Spoilers for the Doctor Who: Joy To The World are within!]

Doctor Who: Joy To The World is currently streaming on Disney+ globally and on the BBC iPlayer in the UK! Have you seen the latest Doctor Who Christmas special? What are your thoughts on it? Let us know on social media @mycosmiccircus or in The Cosmic Circus Discord. If you enjoy this podcast, please consider sharing it with friends, following us on social media, or joining our Discord. This podcast is available to listen to here or find us most places podcasts are available such as Spotify, Apple, and more.

Podcast credits and show notes

Contributors/Writers

Brian Kitson

Cameron Brook

Wiktor Reinfuss

Executive Producer/Editor

Lizzie Hill

Recorded on 1/4/2025

