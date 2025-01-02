‘Sonic the Hedgehog 3’ Is The Sonic Movie Fans Deserve

Share this with a friend!

Twenty-plus years ago, I was sitting at my GameCube rolling around at the speed of sound as Sonic in Sonic Adventure 2, not knowing just how enamored I would become with this game. Fast-forward to now, and I’m in awe that I finally got to see Shadow the Hedgehog (Keanu Reeves) take up the screen alongside Sonic (Ben Schwartz) in the most satisfying movie possible. Sonic The Hedgehog 3 has hit theaters and is a crowd-pleaser that is easily the best of the three!

[Warning: This review contains some spoilers for Sonic The Hedgehog 3!]

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 finally shifts the focus away from the human characters

I recall my frustration in the second film about how much time was spent with Tom (James Marsden), his wife Maddie (Tika Sumpter), and his inlaws Rachel (Natasha Rothwell) and Randall (Shemar Moore). Sonic the Hedgehog 3 flipped it around and gave a lot more screentime to Sonic, Tails (Colleen O’Shaughnessey), and Knuckles (Idris Elba). Even Shadow got decent minutes with his backstory and motivations for worldwide destruction. There was a great balance with the introduction of a new human character, Gerald Robotnik (Jim Carrey), grandfather to the villain of the first two movies, Ivo Robotnik (also Jim Carrey).

With more time spent on Team Sonic, it was a pleasant ride following their adventure across the globe rather than the back-and-forth subplot cuts that hampered the second movie. Shadow’s history with Maria (Alyla Browne), another grandchild of Gerald Robotnik, was very well-balanced in establishing their shared memories before the tragic accident that set up Shadow’s 50-year incarceration. Fans familiar with the games will be pleased with the changes to her character and death, removing the terminal illness but showcasing the friendship bond forming in the lab over time.

The film embraces everything about its franchise gloriously

One thing I’ve always admired about this franchise is that it never takes itself too seriously. It leans into its silly source material, respects it, and embraces and features it heavily. Sure, it’s a video game adaptation, but the fan service moments hit like a box truck in such an enjoyable manner that it found a way to cater to all sorts of fans. There’s always a nice reference to the games with locations, moves, or direct lines/catchphrases. Even the opening to Sonic Adventure 2 had a beautiful homage, with Sonic jumping out of the helicopter and surfing with the door.

Beyond its own universe, Sonic the Hedgehog 3 wasn’t shy about pop culture references, and my favorite had to be when they’re at the Chao Garden (also a location in the games that I spent HOURS playing). A child refers to Tails as “Detective Pikachu”! If this is a hint to the thing I’ve always wanted, a live-action Super Smash Brothers, I couldn’t be more excited to see the seeds planted here. Imagine my surprise when I see one of my favorite Mexican actors, Cristo Fernandez, in a hilariously silly telenovela that Robotnik watches while deep in isolation. It’s this exact type of absurdity that keeps Sonic the Hedgehog 3 so refreshing, a far contrast from the disappointment that was Borderlands.

Keanu Reeves was a great casting choice for Shadow

I’ll be transparent: I’m not much of a Reeves fan. When they first announced the decision to have him play Shadow, my first reaction was that they were playing it safe and deciding to appeal to the masses. But that’s why I’m not in the casting business; I was quite wrong. There’s a harmony between Reeves’ Shadow and Schwartz’s Sonic, which have some of the best chemistry imaginable for anthropomorphic hedgehogs. The trailers kept the cards close to the chest, where he didn’t say much. At times, those previews made him sound a little forced with the voice acting, but when you watch the movie, it’s a much greater experience.

It was a relief to see that he survived in the post-credits scene. With the introduction of Metal Sonic in the mid-credits scene, Sonic will need as much help as possible. Since Shadow is the ultimate life-form, it wasn’t surprising that he managed to withstand the blast of the Eclipse Cannon, which nearly destroyed the Earth.

Sonic The Hedgehog 3 is for the fans, new and old

Sonic the Hedgehog is absolutely on the Mount Rushmore of video game characters, with a history dating back to 1991. With the numerous titles and evolving mechanics, it’s ushered in fans of many ages. Sonic the Hedgehog 3 understands this and gives us everything we want. Big action sequences? Check. High-octane chases? Check. Lovable, annoying, and hilarious characters? Three more checks.

With the continued success and already announced 4th movie in production for a 2027 release date, it’s an incredible time to be a Sonic fan. Last year, we had the Knuckles TV show on Paramount+ that spent time with Knuckles and Wade Whipple (Adam Pally), and hopefully, there’s room for more spin-offs in this campy universe. If you even remotely enjoyed the first two films, you should Sonic run to theaters and catch this one with the family before it races off the screen.

