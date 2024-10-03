‘Heartstopper’ Reigns Supreme in Emotional and Heavy Season 3

Share this:

Oh, young love. We all remember what that was like, right? The unbelievable, overwhelming feeling of being head over heels for someone swept up in the cascade of kisses, giggles, and lack of a proper understanding of how complicated love can be. That invincible feeling that nothing will ever come in the way of you and your partner and the incomparable break that your heart does when the separation finally comes. This type of love is one of a kind and is something that Heartstopper has showcased since its inception. However, Heartstopper season 3 pushes the boundaries of that young love and explores what happens when life gets in the way, and a new relationship is put through the ringer.

This Queer coming-of-age story has been a staple on Netflix for quite a few years, but there’s no denying that it’s changed since its early days. As these characters, and actors for that matter, grow, so does the series, which makes it all the better. Having watched the previous two seasons multiple times, it’s exciting to experience that young love, which so many Queer individuals my age and older miss out on. Seeing these characters begin to grapple with reality outside the walls of a high school and the challenges that life throws at them makes the series even more relatable.

Season 3 is not an easy watch, but it’s perhaps the most rewarding of the series. You’ll cry your eyes out for more reasons than one, but in the end, you’ll be glad you watched Heartstopper season 3 and will be itching to dive back into it again. Want to know more about what to expect? Continue for a complete breakdown of what I thought of this incredible season.

[Warning: this article discusses mental health issues and eating disorders. Spoilers from Heartstopper season 3 are below!]

The real world comes crashing down hard in Heartstopper season 3

For those who remember the previous season’s ending, audiences were left with quite a few cliffhangers. Does Charlie (Joe Locke) tell Nick (Kit Connor) he loves him? What is the full impact of Charlie’s relationship with food? How will Tao (William Gao) and Elle’s (Yasmin Finney) relationship weather, with the latter going away for school? Those are the most prevalent from the second season, an essential part of what Heartstopper season 3 brings to the table. Those who have read the Heartstopper graphic novels and novellas know much of what to expect from this new batch of episodes, which also means they understand the weight they bring.

When we meet our boys again, we’re still in the puppy love phase of their relationship, where the weight of the world hasn’t impacted Nick or Charlie quite yet, but that’s soon about to change. Charlie struggles to share his love with Nick, wanting to say those three little words, but as we all know, that can be rather difficult. It feels like the end of the world in so many ways to utter them to another, not knowing if they should be reciprocated, and that fact haunts him day in and day out, waiting for the perfect moment to finally say them to Nick.

As we’ve seen throughout the series, Charlie hasn’t had many strong relationships. Ben (Sebastian Croft) only used Charlie to make out when it was convenient for him, sending mixed signals to the latter, causing Charlie to question his self-worth. However, the same dynamics exist in his home life with his mother.

As someone ruled by fear and anxiety, Jane (Georgina Rich) uses her control in what she thinks is a loving way. She wants nothing wrong to happen to her children but goes about it in a thoroughly destructive way. Both of these relationships have impacted Charlie in insurmountable ways, leading to many of the difficulties he’s faced in himself and his relationship with Nick.

Nick also has something that he needs to say to Charlie when season 3 opens, but it’s not “I Love You.” Instead, Nick is worried about Charlie’s disordered eating, having watched him turn away food and starve himself throughout their entire relationship. The concern that Nick has for Charlie and his intake stems from love, as he doesn’t want Charlie to suffer and wants to be the best, supportive boyfriend he can.

Switching tones sets a new course for this Netflix series

Love and mental health are the mantra of this new season, as those two motifs carry the story forward. There’s no denying that love is in the air for so many of the characters, but this is the point in their relationships and lives that the harshness of reality begins to set in. Nick worries about Charlie’s mental health, as it is definitely in a rough spot. It also feels impossible to talk about, but not talking about it is just as painful. There’s a lot of growth for Charlie and Nick, who have to learn the boundaries of life and the extent to which their love can handle.

Heartstopper season 3 is interesting in how it blends the light with the dark, never truly losing what makes the series so unique. This is still very much a story about young love, which so many Queer people my age and older didn’t experience in this capacity. It’s bittersweet to see it unravel, as it warms the heart to know how far we’ve come, but it also hurts for what we never got to have.

But this season does so well pushing the boundary into the darker tones, with the deeper exploration of mental health and the issues that arise with it. It’s never been as poignant as it is now, using its platform to discuss such important topics that so many are struggling with. There were times when even I struggled through scenes, not because it was bad, but because I was overwhelmed with emotions. There was not a single episode that went by that I didn’t shed a tear, be it happy or sad.

Not only are we exploring love and mental health, but also identity. These characters are faced with the question “Who am I?” more than once, perhaps none more than Elle. She’s a talented artist, the perfect girlfriend to Tao, but her passion has taken her away from her love, and she’s thrust into a world where not everyone accepts that she is transgender. Her storyline is absolutely heartbreaking, as watching someone so young have to battle with the nastiness of the world is tough. Finney carries the heavy story with such poise and talent that it’s remarkable to see her work her magic. It couldn’t have been easy to tell this story, but she pushes forward, paving the way for a brighter future for other trans youths and people across the globe.

Season 3 charts a new course for the show, drawing a clear line in the sand. It is no longer the same Heartstopper because we’re maturing like the children in our show. We are now firmly in a story that dances between the light and darkness because that is more representative of the real world. It’s not all sunshine and rainbows but a mixture of colors and ranges. That’s the beauty of life, and also the beauty of this series.

Heartstopper season 3 is nothing short of magical

While I was definitely more emotional this season, it quickly became my favorite. The new season doesn’t pull any punches, delivering stellar performances from a talented cast. The story knows precisely what messages to deliver, and everyone involved has again given their all. Heartstopper season 3 gives every character their moment in the sun to explore their identities and relationships in ways the first two seasons only scratched the surface. This series continues to develop and change as the population watching it does.

While still focusing on a younger generation than me, these stories were more reflective of situations I currently find myself in: confronting the harsh realities of life, making tough decisions, and sometimes having to stop and determine what the best course of action is for me and my mental health. As an established adult, I could see more of myself in these characters, which made it even more relatable than before.

Heartstopper became one of my favorite series late last year and a comfort show I turn on whenever I need a pick-me-up. Has that changed in the slightest with this new batch of episodes? Absolutely not, instead, Heartstopper season 3 has only cemented my love for Alice Oseman, who created the graphic novel series, and all those dedicated to bringing these all-important Queer experiences to the screen.

