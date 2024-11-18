Share this:

Here’s the forth and final part of the November 2024 Q&A with Alex Perez! We hope you find it interesting. This one features some questions from our Discord members about upcoming Marvel Studios projects and Marvel characters, including Thunderbolts*, Vision Quest, Wonder Man, Young Avengers and more!

[Note: questions have been lightly edited for clarity, spelling, or grammar.]

Thunderbolts*

Titan: You’ve been more and more open about your ‘New Avengers’ prediction for Thunderbolts*, does that mean we can expect to see some of those members actually on the team in Avengers: Doomsday?

Alex Perez: Oh yeah. You can expect to see the Thunderbolts* show up in Avengers: Doomsday, and it’s going to be kind of hilarious and probably tense because imagine how Sam’s going to feel when he tries to assemble the Avengers, only for the title of the team to be taken by another group of rogue characters and Bucky and Walker are on the same team. The intense stare-down that’s gonna happen there is gonna be hilarious.

Radeon zonda: Hey Alex, Fantastic 4 looks like a must-watch movie for Doomsday. Does Captain America 4 and Thunderbolts* hold similar ranks?

Alex Perez: Definitely would recommend watching those two films prior to Avengers: Doomsday.

∀: Hello cosmic pals, I hope you’re doing good and have a good day, thank you for doing this again! I was wondering if we’re going to know about the soviets (Alexei, Melina, Yelena, Natasha, Antonia) relationship from before/before joining Val/the team? Like Yelena/Alexei/Antonia went away together after Black Widow but we don’t know much about them after that except for Yelena.

Alex Perez: We’ll know a bit about it in Thunderbolts*. One of the things I’m most looking forward to is seeing the Red Guardian’s past play out.

Vision Quest

Matapple: Is Vision Quest connected to WandaVision and Agatha All Along in the way that it moves the plot forward for the Scarlet Witch-centric characters (Wanda, Agatha, Vision, Billy, Tommy)?

Alex Perez: Yes. But it will really focus more on Vision this time.

daofeiboy: I think MyTimeToShineHello was literally the only scooper to ever report on this, so I think its fair to double-check with you – have you heard anything regarding F.R.I.D.A.Y and J.A.R.V.I.S being both in Vision Quest?

Alex Perez: They weren’t the only ones to report that. DanielRPK reported on it as well. And yes, they are in it.

What if…?

Titan: We know quite a bit about several of the episodes in What If…? season 3. We know the general concept of about 5 or 6 of them at this point. There have been rumors about several others but mainly I would like to know if you could confirm the existence of the one focused around the Eternals failing to stop Tiamut from emerging?

Alex Perez: I don’t know about that one. Sorry.

Wonder Man

rapsfan: Any news on the next special presentation?

Alex Perez: Nothing yet.

rapsfan: Can you tell us any info on Wonder Man?

Alex Perez: He’s apparently scheduled to show up in the next Avengers’ films, so it’ll be interesting to see where his story goes there.

Young Avengers

SaltyTrog: Hey Alex, long time listener, first time caller. With the relative success of TV show projects introducing Young Avengers like Agatha All Along and Hawkeye vs poor reception of the films doing the same such as Ant-Man 3 and Doctor Strange 2, is there any word on TV show projects/the future for the other Young Avengers who did not land well such as Cassie Lang and America Chavez?

Alex Perez: They’re all going to come together eventually. The current idea seems to be Kamala recruiting the Young Avengers on her own atm, with Cassie Lang on her list after Kate Bishop. If I understand it correctly, her goal aligns with Carol’s in trying to find a way to get Monica back, as well as trying to find out more about her bangle. America Chavez, as far as I understand it, had a role to play in the Avengers films due to her ability to travel from one universe to another and could tie into this, potentially her being the one that helps open the gateway that leads the Avengers to find Monica in the alternate world she is right now.

CamCam: If Marvel Studios ever decides to be cool and not cowardly and make a Young Avengers project, who would you choose to be on the roster? The MCU has introduced a lot of potential candidates, with more on the way, but I doubt all of them can make the cut since they introduced so many. So, who should make the cut for their first assembling, and who should be left out for now and be saved for the future?

Alex Perez: The way it’s being set up? Probably, Kamala Khan, Kate Bishop, Cassie Lang, America Chavez, Billy Kaplan, Tommy Shepard, Teddy Altman & Eli Bradley. Kid Loki’s definitely not going to be in this. Neither is Skaar. I don’t see Ironheart joining the team per se. And I know there were plans for Iron Lad with Nathaniel Richards but I don’t know if those were scrapped after the whole Jonathan Majors situation.

Liam | Kate Bishop Fan: Is the Young Avengers movie/project being saved to be one of the first movies post-Secret Wars, or is there still a small chance it could release before the Multiverse saga ends (although seems unlikely to me)

Alex Perez: They’ll probably meetup during the Avengers’ films and team up there before heading out into their own solo project. A part of these films I’m hearing will be looking to adapt the Children’s Crusade comic, so we’ll see how that goes.

M: If that rumored Wiccan show is still happening, what timeline do you see for when it would occur? Pre Secret Wars? Reception to him has been pretty positive!

Alex Perez: I really wouldn’t know because honestly, him and Agatha finding Tommy seems like a situation that can be easily resolved in under 10 minutes and there’s no need for a random goose chase series that would underserve Billy. Billy and Tommy seeing each other for the first time after being reincarnated was spontaneous, and they’ll likely do the same here.

M: Do you think the plan is to still have Hulkling be introduced somewhere like in Young Avengers or have any plans shifted there lately?

Alex Perez: There is a plan to introduce Teddy Altman soon. There’s a reason Marvel didn’t want to introduce him in Agatha All Along. The writers wanted to make Eddie Teddy originally, but it was denied because there are plans for Teddy already set in motion in the MCU.

Miscellaneous Marvel and other questions…

rapsfan: Any news on the next special presentation? Thank you for doing this <3

Alex Perez: It looks like there’s a Deadpool Holiday Special Presentation in the works, apparently. We’ll see, though.

CamCam: Will my boy Alden Ehrenreich have a future in the MCU, or is his Ironheart role a one-and-done?

Alex Perez: I believe it is a one and done role with Alden in Ironheart. He’s playing the son of Obadiah Stane, Ezekiel Stane.

Ratchet1490: Hey Alex! Only have one question: The Maker. Are there any rumblings about a potential live-action appearance?

Alex Perez: I’ve heard rumors about The Maker, the thing is, it’s nothing concrete. It’s starting to feel like The Maker could either potentially be absent in this storyline, kind of how Death was absent in Infinity War and Endgame, even though she was a crucial part of that Infinity Gauntlet storyline. One rumor I heard was that they were going to ”Sinister Strange” the Maker, I.E, introduce him for a brief 10-15 minute appearance and then be defeated easily, but it feels like such a waste of an incredibly good character.

Hifive326: Hey Alex, thanks for doing these! With so many projects rumored/in development, is there any you can guarantee we won’t see until after Secret Wars?

Alex Perez: Nova, I’m hearing will be left as one of the new projects to kick off the next Saga of the MCU, primarily because a part of what’s coming up has to do with the Cosmic side of the MCU and exploring further than what we’ve seen before.

SHADOWZ: What is the secret Marvel project that comes out in between Fantastic Four and Doomsday?

Alex Perez: If you’re referring to the February 2026 movie, the most likely candidate right is Blade, since the script is finally getting to the place where everyone is comfortable with it, but if there are any more delays, I think that date may potentially be given to another Marvel project entirely.

Hifive326: What character(s) do you hope the MCU adapts one day?

Alex Perez: I have a lot of characters on that list. Mister Sinister is at the top of it. Fox’s X-Men has been teasing Essex Industries for years, and it went nowhere. Also on that list, Blackheart, Ares, Tombstone, Annihilus, Northstar, Dracula, Miles Morales & Mephisto.

Futers: Hi Alex, hope you’re well. Are the unannounced 2026-2027 movies going to be set up and Battleworld movies?

Alex Perez: One of my previous sources mentioned something about a Battleworld saga long ago, so there is a possibility.

Agent Alex Mahone: Is Weirdworld appearing anytime soon in the MCU picture?

Alex Perez: I haven’t heard anything about Weirdworld.

DisappointinglyLethargic: Are there any updates you can provide on the Wonder Woman game?

Alex Perez: I cannot.

Wade: Have you played Marvel Rivals yet? If so, which character was your favourite to play as?

Alex Perez: I haven’t, but I really want to.

SaltyTrog: I don’t have a second question to be honest, I just wanna know about the Young Avengers. You got a favorite kind of sandwich?

Alex Perez: Nah 😂

toastef: I’m putting together a list of some comics I’d like to read. What would be your one addition to the list?

Alex Perez: House/Powers of X.

That’s it for this month’s Marvel Studios Q&A with Alex Perez!

