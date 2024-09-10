Share this:

It’s time for another Q&A with Alex Perez, with questions from members of The Cosmic Circus Discord! Check out his answers below, organized by topic. Questions in part two range from Kang, to Spider-Man 4, to the X-Men and Young Avengers. Thanks to all our Discord members for your great questions about these Marvel Studios movies and shows!

[Editor’s Note: some questions below have been lightly edited for spelling/clarity. You can find part one here: September Discord Q&A with Alex Perez – Part 1]

Kang

r3lla: Is it possible that Kang returns as the Beyonder?

Alex: At the moment, it is very, very unlikely.

DoctorJones_JM: Are we ever going to see Kang again?

Alex: Very unlikely.

Manglor: Is Kang’s role in the story still being considered? If so, is it likely Kang will still be Kang and not be transformed into another character somehow?

Alex: Not at the moment, no.

Nerd Al Quadrato: How do you think they’ll justify the switch from Kang to Doctor Doom as the Multiverse Saga’s main villain?

Alex: Two words: Rabum Alal.

King Thanos

Jesssss: Hello, hope you are having a good day. Will we ever see King Thanos in live action?

Barreda: Hey Alex, it’s Chad aka GeekyCast. Love you bro and hope all is well.

King Thanos coming to the MCU?

Alex: In the films? I’m not sure that we will.

Loki

KaleidoscopeEyez: Reports indicated that originally, Loki S2 was supposed to include an older version of Sylvie (played by Kate Dickie) who was trying to atone for her mistakes. It seems this got cut, but do you know anything more about that storyline?

Alex: I remember that rumor, but I don’t think Kate Dickie was ever meant to be Older Sylvie, if I’m going to be completely honest.

KaleidoscopeEyez: Was that part of the original Episode 5 that Eric Martin said had to be rewritten in a weekend?

Alex: No.

100indecisions: Hi Alex, I hope you’re enjoying the long weekend! Appreciate any info you can offer. Loki is supposed to have a major role in the upcoming Avengers films. Is he likely to be personally involved in the actual events of the plot, though, or is it more likely that he and his timeline tree are just the Macguffin everyone’s fighting over?

Alex: Definitely more of a Macguffin role.

100indecisions: Loki and Sylvie were an amazing power couple in Loki season 1, but that vibe was sorely missing in S2 outside of a few moments. Will they team up again in Avengers: DD/SW?

Alex: Uncertain because if Loki lets go of his tree for even a second, the Multiverse goes haywire.

Walter White: Hi Alex. Do you think Loki will continue to be present in the MCU after Avengers: Secret Wars?

Alex: The character? Maybe. Tom Hiddleston? Probably not.

Marvel Studios animation

Matapple: Are Eyes of Wakanda and Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man still releasing in 2024?

Alex: Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man I believe is aiming for late 2024. Eyes of Wakanda 2025.

Geo: News on when Marvel Zombies is actually releasing? And are there any unexpected characters that could be in it?

Alex: Likely sometime next year. And no comment…yet 😉

Junabee: Hello Alex, I have a few questions regarding the animation side of Marvel. Does Marvel have any more plans or throwing around plans for more projects based on popular characters like Moon Girl or Gwenpool or the Power Pack?

Alex: There are definitely more plans for Marvel animation due to their high success with previous projects.

Junabee: Have you heard anything regarding more animated movies, either in the sony Spiderverse or in the MCU?

Alex: Not yet.

RedGyarados2010: Hey Alex! In X-Men ‘97, can we expect any of the mutants that died at Genosha other than Gambit to return? Like perhaps, Madelyne Pryor?

Alex: Probably not.

Ms Marvel season 2

joshua: Hi Alex, What’s the current status of Ms Marvel S2? It’s been under consideration for years, and I really hope it does happen one day.

Alex: It may happen down the line, but not until after the Multiverse Saga ends.

Spider-Man

[Editor’s note: Answers were written by Alex prior to THR reporting that Director Destin Daniel Cretton is in talks to direct Spider-Man 4]

FootlongSlinky: When will we see Tom Holland’s Spider-Man next?

Alex: Soon in the Avengers films and Spider-Man 4.

FootlongSlinky: Do you know who’s planned to be the main villain of Tom Holland’s Spider-Man 4?

Alex: Not yet.

Spidey: Hi Alex! I hope you’re doing well. What is the likelihood that Spider-Man 4 is still street level?

Alex: Hi. I want to take the opportunity to address this question by stating that most fans often tend to think in extremes when it comes to how a story plays out in the MCU, saying it’ll be in one category or in another when it can be in multiple categories. A movie can have multiversal elements and still be a street-level story. Think of this movie like that. It’s a blend.

JORDANATOR: Hey there, Alex! First time asker. You said on a podcast that Tom Holland Spider-Man might be the anchor being of the sacred timeline or 616, you think that’s still the case, making him a huge character in the next avengers movies?

Alex: It’s a possibility.

cal: Will Harry Osborn be introduced in Spider-Man 4?

Alex: Not yet.

arn0_20: Wassup Alex! Hope all is well! You mentioned the possible introduction of the Maggia being introduced to the fray for Spider-Man, could that possibly be something we see soon?

Alex: They have plans for Hammerhead, yes. Unsure if it will happen in Spider-Man 4, but it will happen.

arn0_20: Is the memory spell at the end of (No Way Home) something that’s still further explored and demonstrated? e.g. certain people/ Avengers not remembering him. Especially given the possible time that may be skipped since NWH.

Alex: Yeah, the spell will be explored more, and eventually broken.

freitxs: As you said, SM4 will be a multiversal movie and will possibly bring the 3 Spideys (Tom Holland, Tobey Maguire, and Andrew Garfield) together again. So, my question is if we’ll get another Spider-Mans besides these three, especially Miles Morales?

Alex: Whoa whoa whoa, settle down. I didn’t say any of that. I said there was a story shift.

JoeMarvel: Is it still the plan to give Holland’s Peter the black suit in the Avengers movies? (Doomsday or Secret Wars, idk)

Alex: It was. Now, as I said before, there’s been a shift.

Walter White: Will Spider-Man come in contact with the symbiote in his fourth film?

Alex: It’s becoming an increasingly high possibility.

Ratchet1490: Hello, I’m excited to be a part of this Q&A! My first question is: Are there plans for future Spiderverse films after Beyond and the tentative Spider-Women film that you are aware of? And if so, would there be more connections to the wider MCU?

Alex: No clue on that front. I’ve heard of a possible connection or nod come Secret Wars, but it’s still a while out.

Michael: Hi Alex, hope all is well. Have some questions about Spider-Man characters, like before. Do you think MCU JJJ face some form of comeuppance or consequences for his actions in FFH/NWH? Hopefully, this will redeem the character and lead to depth.

Alex: Nah.

Michael: Following changes to SM4’s story, will MJ’s role in SM4 be significant or just an extended cameo? It would be a dumb move to bench a big actress like Zendaya.

Alex: Zendaya will not sign up for a cameo appearance, I’ll tell you that.

cristobal1962: Hi Alex, you’re my favorite scooper. I have 2 questions. Will Spider-Man be one of the main characters in Doomsday?

Alex: At the moment, yes.

cristobal1962: Could we finally see Tom Holland’s Spider-Man fight Tom Hardy’s Venom in Spider-Man 4?

Alex: I have no comment at this time about this, as it is something I’m currently investigating with sources and want to be sure about what I’m hearing before I comment.

MASP: Hi Alex, hope you are doing good. Will Spider-Man 4 have mix of the multiverse and street elements?

Alex: Yes.

reju: Hey Alex, since we know Spider-Man 4 will be about the multiverse, will the Sony’s Sinister Six appear too?

Alex: Doubtful because we already had a version of that in No Way Home.

Nerd Al Quadrato: Since we know that Spider-Man 4 will likely be set in the Battleworld, is there a chance of seeing SSU villains in the movie?

Alex: We’ll see.

Thunderbolts

CamCam: Hey hey! Will Everett Ross, Bill Foster, or Melina Vostokoff appear in Thunderbolts*?

Alex: Everett Ross, unlikely. I’ve heard things about Bill Foster and Melina Vostokoff. More about Melina cause there’s a lot of Russia in this movie and there’s a special spotlight on Red Guardian.

cosmicriver: Hi there Alex, hope you are in good spirits. What sort of role can we expect the Thunderbolts* characters to play in Avengers: Doomsday, as allies of the Avengers or as hindrances for them?

Alex: The New Avengers

capelli: Hi Alex, how will Thunderbolts defeat Sentry? Is there any chance of Hulk involved to this?

Alex: Spoilers. And no.

reju: What’s the connection between Thunderbolt Ross and the Thunderbolts* in the MCU?

Alex: None.

Wanda and Vision

Barreda: Hey Alex it’s Chad aka GeekyCast. Love you bro and hope all is well. Is Wanda coming back?

Alex: She belongs to the dead.

DoctorJones_JM: Are we going to see Wanda Maximoff/Elisabeth Olsen after Secret Wars?

Alex: We’ll see.

capelli: We’ve been hearing a lot about the Vision series, can you tell us more about what we can expect for this project?

Alex: The way it’s been explained to me: a reverse WandaVision. In WandaVision, the main focus of the show was Wanda trying to find a way to cope with her situation by trying to escape her role as the Scarlet Witch, her reality and live a fantasy before ultimately coming to terms with it. This time around, Vision wants to dive deeper into his origins and his reality from the get-go to fill the gaps in his memory, and then it’ll progress more fantastical as the show progresses.

Pierre Chanliau: Sup, Alex, hope you’re doin’ good! Was Ross Marquand (What If…?, Multiverse of Madness, Avengers: Quantum Encounter) ever considered for Ultron in White Vison’s upcoming Disney+ series before James Spader returned?

Alex: I’m not entirely sure if he was ever considered, but when I first heard conversations of Ultron coming back, the plan was always to get Spader back for the role.

Pierre Chanliau: Any whispers about Ultron having a future in the MCU beyond Secret Wars?

Alex: I don’t think so.

X-Men and Mutants

JoeMarvel: Hey Alex! Do you know anything about the X-Men reboot? Like what will be the team, when will the movie come out etc.

Alex: Sorry to say, I don’t have much info for that.

bobber 99: Who do you think Will be the next group of X-Men in the next saga? (I know It soon but a prediction for you) Thanks.

Alex: My prediction? Here’s the 10 X-Men I’d pick (Not counting Charles Xavier): Cyclops, Jean Grey, Beast, Angel, Ice Man, Gambit, Jubilee, Wolverine, Storm, & Colossus.

Laurie Rolfe: Hi Alex, hope you’re doing well, I have two questions: Do you know if we’ll see Tobey Maguire and Nicholas Cage return as Spider-Man and Ghost Rider respectively for both Doomsday and Secret Wars?

Alex: Very likely yes.

Laurie Rolfe: Will we see Kelsey Grammer return as Beast again for the next two Avengers films?

Alex: We will see him return soon.

Omer: Hi Alex, hope you are doing well. Will avengers vs X-Men happen as you mentioned and if it does will it be a Battleworld movie for Secret Wars?

Alex: Avengers vs X-Men may be a plot point in one of the upcoming movies, but in terms of actually using that title, they may save it for its own project down the road.

#1 J.L.H.: Do you think we’ll see Channing Tatum continue as Gambit beyond Secret Wars? And adding onto that, could Tatum finally get his solo Gambit movie?

Alex: Not sure.

Jace: Hey Alex, I hope you’re having a good start to the month! We know the X-Men are coming after Secret Wars, has there been any discussion of the Alpha Flight team?

Alex: There have been discussions for Alpha Flight to appear in the MCU.

Young Avengers

Liam | Kate Bishop Fan: Hi Alex, hope you are well. Do you know when we’ll next see any members of the Young Avengers roster get recruited after Kate in The Marvels?

Alex: Most likely Doomsday.

NoCap Nova: Hi Alex and Lizzie, How likely do you think one of the projects releasing in between Doomsday and Secret Wars is the Young Avengers project?

Alex: It’s possible because they could have their own solo adventure, and it is meant to tie into Kamala’s bangle.

NoCap Nova: Will the Young Avengers project be released before the Multiverse Saga ends?

Alex: Not entirely sure.

Mont (Young Avengers Historian): Hi Alex! Do you think that Tommy/Speed will appear in Vision Quest? I think that was speculated recently

Alex: I think so, yes.

Mont (Young Avengers Historian): Have any updates on the rumored development of the show centered around Billy Kaplan?

Alex: Nothing yet.

cosmicriver: Hi there Alex, hope you are in good spirits Will any of the cosmic characters such as Adam Warlock, Rocket, Groot Phyla-Vell etc play some kind of important role in Doomsday?

Alex: I’m not sure, but there is a possibility.

Misc. Marvel Studios and other questions

Manglor: Hi Alex! Will there be any upcoming projects set in outer space anytime soon?

Alex: You got Fantastic Four: the First Steps coming up. A decent portion of that movie involves space. But the cosmic side of the MCU will be explored more in the next saga. Of course, we’ll be getting Nova. But I’m hearing they have ideas regarding the Annihilation Wave and the Shi’ar Empire. And there’s still the pin on Starlord, the Eternals and the Celestials.

rapsfan: Hey Alex, hope you’re doing good. What is in store for the future of the OG Avengers? (Hawkeye, Thor, Hulk,) Where could we see them again and what roles will they have?

Alex: Avengers: Doomsday for sure. Banner’s role throughout this saga, although it has been minor to many eyes because it’s rarely visible, has been about recruiting new members for the Avengers, which right now is composed of him, Wong, and Captain Marvel. But each one has new heroes under their wing as well. Hulk has She-Hulk, Wong has Shang-Chi & Katy, and Captain Marvel has Ms. Marvel. Hawkeye’s role and Thor’s are too early for me to discuss at the moment.

ScruffyGoth: Alex to Alex: Where do you see the MCU in 5 years, going more experimental or more traditional?

Alex: Maybe both. But a focus on street-level and supernatural stuff, as well as the global politics shifting focus towards the rise of Mutants in the MCU.

ScruffyGoth: What would be the tipping point/point of no return for you as a fan?

Alex: Hmmmmm. It’s hard because Marvel has been a big part of my life, even as a child. I read comics as a kid, I own a Marvel comics encyclopedia, and some of my favorite Marvel movies aren’t even set in the MCU but rather the animated Avengers trilogy that came out in the 2000s.

icast05: Hey, Alex! Hope you’re feeling better! Will Earth-838 return in the Avengers films in some shape or form?

Alex: Probably.

icast05: Other than altering Earth-10005’s Anchor Being, did the Time Ripper have other effects on the multiverse as a whole?

Alex: It restored that universe’s continuity and changed its course in history, so much so that it could technically qualify as a new Earth.

TheBohemian24: Any guesses on what the February 2026 film will be? Or is it being used as a placeholder for Blade in case it gets delayed?

Alex: Blade or Doctor Strange 3 are your safest bets.

RobbyB3ll4s: What’s the most recent non-comic book movie you’ve seen in theaters?

Alex: Alien: Romulus, scary f***ing movie.

RobbyB3ll4s: Have you seen any of the non-MCU connected 2000s movies 2 Ghost Riders, The 2 Punishers, Hulk 2003 or Man-Thing movies, if so, what is your favorite?

Alex: The way we don’t even mention the 2 Fantastic Four films from 2005 and 2007 pains me so much…but to answer your question, yes I have. And Ghost Rider, the first one.

Randy: Hi Alex, Do you think/know if Marvel has plans to reboot the Inhumans within the Fantastic Four franchise?

Alex: No.

Randy: Have you heard anything about a potential Runaways reboot?

daofeiboy: Any chance of the Runaways at some point? Since Nico will be in YFNSM.

Alex: No.

Panda 🇰🇭: Dream match for the John Cena retirement tour?

Alex: Cena vs Randy for the title at Wrestlemania and him winning to set the new world title record.

Jay Pal: Hi Alex, When exactly are we getting an update on the Phase 6 reveal slate now that we’re nearing the end of Phase 5 by mid next year?

Alex: There’s an event coming in November, D23 Brazil. I know that Marvel will be in attendance and they will have a panel. However, the contents of said panel are currently unknown to me.

daredevil: Will Shang-Chi get more appearances in before Avengers movies, and what is the status of Shang-Chi 2?

Alex: Not that I know of, and in development.

Jesssss: Hello hope you are having a good day Is Thor 5 in any state of development

Alex: Yes.

That’s it for now! You can read some of Alex Perez’s past articles and reports here and then discuss with others in the Discord. Find our previous Discord Q&A’s with Alex Perez here!

