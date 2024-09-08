Puerto Rico Sekaiju Con 2024 Event Preview!

Share this:

After overwhelming success with previous editions, Puerto Rico Sekaiju Con is set to return to the Roberto Clemente Coliseum for its 4th edition in San Juan, Puerto Rico, on September 14th and 15th. The Cosmic Circus is one of the many proud sponsors for 2023 and 2024. The event, which has earned itself the moniker of ”Puerto Rico’s Biggest Anime Convention,” is expected to have an attendance of 8,000 fans throughout the weekend, promising to build upon the success of its previous editions to deliver what will no doubt be one of the important pop culture conventions in Puerto Rico to date.

Check out our preview below! Tickets for Puerto Rico Sekaiju Con 2024 can be purchased on PRticket.com or visit the official website at Sekaijuconpr.com for more information!

Special guests at Puerto Rico Sekaiju Con 2024:

One of the main attractions for most of the editions of Puerto Rico Sekaiju Con throughout its history is the participation of several voice actors. Their previous lineups featured voice actors prominent in anime, including Adam McArthur, Robbie Daymond, Ray Chase, Kaiji Tang, and Sean Chiplock.

This year, the show’s producers upped the ante by forming a lineup consisting of 7 voice actors to participate in their show. Combined, the total of credits among all of them goes beyond 1,500 credits overall, featuring the likes of:

Zeno Robinson: Best known for his work as Hawks/Keigo Takami on My Hero Academia and Genya Shinazugawa in Demon Slayer . He’s recently attained popularity for his role as Fighter D in Go, Go, Loser Ranger! and Junpei Iori in Persona 3 Reload.

Monica Rial: A voice acting veteran best known for her role as Bulma on Dragon Ball and Tsuyu Asui on My Hero Academia. She is also known as the voice of Hello Kitty in Hello Kitty’s Animation Theater and Mirajane Strauss in the Fairy Tail! Franchise.

David Matranga: Most recognizable for playing the role of Shoto Todoroki on My Hero Academia, Bertolt Hoover, aka the Colossal Titan on Attack on Titan, and Nicholas D. Wolfwood in Trigun Stampede.

Keith Silverstein: A remarkable actor most recognizable for his video game portrayals in Genshin Impact as Zhongli and Torbjörn in Overwatch 1 and 2 , as well as multiple anime portrayals like John’s Liebert in Monster and Hisoka in HunterXHunter .

Kyle Hebert: The voice behind one of the most famous lines in all of anime, “Next Time on Dragon Ball Z .” Kyle Hebert is best known for his voice work on Dragon Ball as Adult Gohan, Aizen in the Bleach franchise, Escanor in Seven Deadly Sins, and many more.

Erik Scott Kimerer: Best known for his work in Demon Slayer as the Snake Hashira, Obanai Iguro, Speed-o’-Sound Sonic in One Punch Man, and Gowther in Seven Deadly Sins.

David Vincent: Most recognizable for his recent work on Jujutsu Kaisen, as the voice of Nanami Kento, Grimmjow in Bleach, and Estarossa in Seven Deadly Sins.

“It’s a rewarding feeling to be able to do this event year after year and raise the bar higher with each passing event.”, commented one of the producers of the convention. ”To have a record-setting seven guests as part of the lineup for our event is just beyond amazing, and we are grateful to be able to provide Puerto Rico with an experience that many have been craving for years to meet and interact with the actors and actresses behind their favorite voices.”

Fans will have the opportunity to meet these talented actors, interact with them, take photos, and request autographs throughout the weekend. For autograph enthusiasts, James Spence Authentication will provide signature authentication services on-site.

Special activities & attractions at Sekaiju Con 2024:

This year, Puerto Rico Sekaiju Con will be offering a wide range of activities for the audiences in attendance:

Guest Panels & Q/As: The show will feature multiple panels on both days, where audiences can interact and ask the actors in attendance questions about their work, roles, and more. There will be 2 group cast panels, one for My Hero Academia on Saturday and one for Dragon Ball Super on Sunday. There will also be varied individual Q/A panels for selected guests on both convention days.

Cosplay Contest: A yearly tradition where the very best of Puerto Rico’s cosplay community come together to compete and show off their incredible costumed works; where the development time for these cosplays often varies from weeks to months and even an entire year. The contest will be evaluated via a judge evaluation format, with three experts in different aspects of cosplay creation, from armor building and sewing to makeup SFX and acting. For the first time in the event’s history, it will be held on both days of the event.

Free Cosplay Photoshoots: The event will also feature Villali Photography , a local professional photographer known for their high-quality work, offering free cosplay photoshoots to attendees. This is an excellent opportunity for cosplayers to capture their creations in professional-grade images at no cost.

Arcade Zone: One new attraction the convention will offer is an arcade zone that features multiple classic arcade attractions, like the Claw Machines, for audiences to enjoy during the weekend.

Gaming Tournaments : Multiple tournaments will be held throughout the weekend, including Pokémon and One Piece Trading Card Game Tournaments and Street Fighter VI and Just Dance Video Game tournaments.

Vendors: The convention will feature both local and international exhibitors and artists, offering a variety of geek and collectible items for sale.

Kitty Corner Café: To celebrate the 50th anniversary of Hello Kitty, the convention has created a Kitty Corner Café with themed desserts and pastries for the audience to enjoy,

Safari Adventure: The event will once again feature an experience for animal lovers, allowing the audience to interact with multiple exotic creatures, which will be accompanied at all times by certified caretakers.

Outdoor Anime Festival: For the first time, the event will also feature an outdoor section. This section will feature a Japanese Garden setting with a fish exhibition for fans to take pictures in and a selective free sampling of Japanese food, snacks, and drinks. Lastly, once the main convention is over at 6 p.m. each day, there will be an after-party for audiences to attend, where live musical acts will perform for those in attendance.

Many more surprises: Even with all of these attractions and special activities, audiences can certainly expect some surprises during both days of the event. The event recently teased an announcement for what appears to be a future event set for January 2025, which producers promise that they will address at this year’s convention; “If there is one thing we love just as much as the event, it’s announcing what we’re working on. All I can say is we are aware that the audience’s expectations for us are high, and I’m confident that we will deliver on the audience’s expectations.”

Event details

Dates: September 14-15, 2024

Venue: Roberto Clemente Coliseum, Hato Rey

Hours: 9:00 AM to 6:00 PM (both days)

Special Events: Saturday: Live music until 8:00 PM Sunday: Closing at 7:00 PM

Early Access: Weekend Pass holders can enter one hour before general admission (sold out)

Tickets and more information about this fantastic event in San Juan, Puerto Rico

Tickets for Puerto Rico Sekaiju Con 2024 can be purchased on PRticket.com. For the most up-to-date information about the event, visit the official website at Sekaijuconpr.com.

Take advantage of this opportunity to be part of Puerto Rico’s biggest celebration of anime and Japanese culture. As event producer Viviana Delgado Nieves says, “Get excited for the best weekend… At Puerto Rico’s Biggest Anime Convention!”

