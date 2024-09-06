Share this:

It’s early September and time for another Q&A with Alex Perez, with questions from members of The Cosmic Circus Discord! Check out his answers below, organized by topic. Questions in part one range from Marvel Studios characters and projects like Agatha, Armor Wars, Avengers: Doomsday & Secret Wars to Blade, Daredevil, Doctor Strange, Hawkeye, the Hulk, to name just a few. Thanks to all our Discord members for your great questions about these films and shows!

[Editor’s Note: some questions below have been lightly edited for spelling/clarity.]

Agatha All Along

knullandvoid: hello Alex! What is Ralph Bohner’s role in Agatha? Do you know if they are going to continue with where the deleted scene left off with him cutting the ankle monitor?

Alex: Hi! So, I’m not really going to delve into many spoilers for this show since it’s so close to release, but I know that he’s meant to have a very short appearance in the show and that the events of WandaVision left him very much affected.

NoCap Nova: Will we see “Teen”/Billy suit up near the end of Agatha All Along?

Alex: No comment on that. *sparkle magic*

chance32252: Hey Alex, thanks for doing this once again. What is Mrs Hart’s role in Agatha All Along and is it important?

Alex: It’s a minor role really. Which is a shame because I love Debra Jo Rupp but they did her dirty ngl.

Titan: Where can we expect to see some of the witches in Agatha All Along going forward?

Alex: Down, down, down the road.

Titan: Any hints as to why Teen can’t say his name?

Alex: I really don’t want to spoil the surprises in store for Teen, but I will say that many of you will probably be satisfied with where this leads.

daofeiboy: Hello, Alex and Lizzie! Hughes from Brazil, hope you’re both all right! That being said — The previously reported Billy Kaplan show as a spin-off of the Agatha show is still happening? I hope the idea haven’t been shelved!

Alex: I haven’t heard anything recent about that project. I know the idea behind it was a road trip adventure to find something that would be set up in Agatha, but beyond that, I can’t comment.

Armor Wars

Panda: Hey Alex!!! Hope as have been well. Anything on Armor Wars?

Alex: Nothing yet; it’s just in a very weird limbo, like Blade. But the recent updates with VisionQuest gave me hope because they’re both connected.

Vinny: Hi Alex, I hope all is well! Is Armor Wars still scheduled to release during the Multiverse Saga?

Alex: There is a possibility, primarily because it ties into Ironheart, which comes out in the Summer/Fall of 2025, and Vision, which, last I heard, comes out before Doomsday. But ask yourself this: what would be a better setting for the Armor Wars story, grounded story on Earth or established on Battleworld?

Avengers: Doomsday and Secret Wars

Spidey: Will RDJ Doom be recast after Secret Wars?

Alex: I think so, yes. Because the Earth RDJ’s Doom comes from isn’t from 616, so there’s a high chance he’ll be recast.

Louai Turkmani: Hey Alex, it’s Louai aka Syriangeekvibes on Twitter. Any movement on the story for Doomsday and Secret Wars?

Alex: The story they have in mind has already been outlined. They’re just polishing the final details that connect the outline.

Louai Turkmani: How big of a role can we expect from Pedro Pascal Reed Richard’s considering all the projects he is doing?

Alex: For these films, I’d say about as big as Rocket Raccoon in Infinity War and Endgame. The reason why is that he’s definitely going to be one of the main faces in these films, but not something core like with the main Avengers in their own films.

cal: Hi! Any chance the Avengers films get delayed to allow current storylines to wrap up before everything culminates in Avengers?

Alex: I’m sorry to say they can’t and won’t. The logistics for these films, trying to get every cast together, it’s essentially now or never at this point. But they’re doing everything they can to make sure that these next films and shows have a level of interconnectivity that will bring the characters up to speed in time for the next Avengers films. The projects I’m hearing that have this protocol active are Captain America: Brave New World, Thunderbolts*, Fantastic Four: The First Steps, Ironheart, Spider-Man, Shang-Chi & Vision. Any other characters I haven’t mentioned are because their arcs are to be introduced in the upcoming Avengers films like Captain Marvel, Ant-Man, Ms. Marvel, Hawkeye, She-Hulk, Hulk, or just simply aren’t included as a viable player in these stories as far as I know.

chance32252: Hey Alex, thanks for doing this once again. Will the Avengers assemble before Doom War, and who will be on the team?

Alex: Doom War? I hope you mean Doomsday. And it’s to my understanding they’re going to start to prepare for something that’s coming, but they aren’t aware exactly of what that threat is yet.

Elyse Shoalsandsuch: Hi Alex, hope you’re doing well! Given all the new characters introduced in phase 4/5 are there are any character interactions we haven’t seen yet that you’re looking forward to for A:DD/A:SW?

Alex: That I know of: Benedict Cumberbatch as Dr. Stephen Strange with Robert Downey Jr. as Doctor Victor Von Doom will shatter universes. This will feature some of these most important sequences in the Multiverse Saga.

That I know of: Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine and Mark Ruffalo’s Hulk need to have an extended one-on-one.

That I know of: Deadpool and Thor. I would love to see it incorporated with a running gag about Deadpool signaling the audience that he’s not going to die because Thor’s not there, but then he sees Thor and worries that he may die soon because of what he saw in Deadpool and Wolverine.

Council of Reeds was an idea I heard being tossed around. Lots of self-congratulatory Reed Richards praise, plus the opportunity to get Ioan Gruffudd again.

Tobey Maguire’s Peter Parker with Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine is probably going to be every Marvel fan’s fantasy going into Secret Wars and I know that they’re doing everything in their power to make this interaction and more legacy character interactions a reality, but it has to be something meaningful like it was when we saw the Resistance in Deadpool and Wolverine, not just some throwaway sequence that’s meant to be a one and done.

I want to clarify that all of these interactions are currently just ideas they’re throwing around for these films. Until we get closer to the releases, it’s not something that can easily be confirmed to be happening this far out in advance.

Elyse Shoalsandsuch: Do you think we’re going to see multiple smaller groupings in A:DD or does most of the cast say together throughout the movie? I know at one point there was an idea of a bunch of smaller groups fighting different Kang Variants.

Alex: I think Doomsday will still have the smaller groupings.

Vinny: Hi Alex, I hope all is well! Do you know what movie Marvel Studios and Disney is releasing on November 6th 2026 which is the last MCU movie on the release schedule before Avengers: Secret Wars?

Alex: I have heard many things about that date. The last one I had heard was Shang-Chi 2, but that’s just something that’s unconfirmed.

Folkito1hunnid: Will all the loose ends set up in phase 4 and 5 be finally fulfilled? i.e Dane Whitman Ebony Blade, the judgement of Earth 616 by Arshem… the bangles with Kamala… the Ten Rings with Shang-Chi… and countless other setups (cough cough the council of Kangs also).

Alex: No. Definitely not all of them. The most you’ll get is the bangles with Kamala.

Bully Maguire (Earth-96283): Is there a chance that we see the original F4 in Secret Wars, even tho in D&W poor Johnny died and the rest of the team implied to be dead?

Alex: I don’t know if we’ll see the original cast entirely. I know the main wish is just Ioan, but that’s it.

Ratchet1490: How much is Avengers: Secret Wars taking from the Secret Wars comic? Are the Beyonders involved?

Alex: It’s the backbone but think of it like Infinity War and how they adapted that storyline. It’s a version of it with many variations.

Pr0tato: Hi Alex, hope you’re doing well! Any storylines we should check out for A:DD/A:SW due to the involvement of Doom?

Alex: Time Runs Out, Secret Wars, Doomsday, Avengers: Forever

Hifive326: Are we still going to get a Multiverse Masters of Evil for Avengers:Doomsday in addition to Doom?

Alex: I have no comment. When I mentioned them, it was because they were the main villains of a comic that I was told was part of the backbone they were incorporating for these movies, but I have no idea if they will be the main villains of Doomsday. But it would be a good idea if they were because they’d just be replacing the villains they were going to have in Kang Dynasty with Immortus, Rama-Tut and Centurion.

jestrogogo: Will Avengers Doomsday will end with the creation of Battleworld??

Alex: That’s certainly a possibility. The final incursion, mayhaps? Or maybe we already know what Battleworld is. If all of the time and space is destroyed, what would be the only place that exists outside of time that could serve as the location for Battleworld?

A.J.: Hi Alex. With Doom coming in so suddenly, how do you think they’ll manage building him up enough to where it’s a satisfying story?

Alex: I want to start by saying I’m so glad you asked this. I was initially, concerned about how they would take a character that is barely an established presence in a Fantastic Four movie to become the biggest villain of the arc in less than a year. But, if they go for what they want for Doom in this movie, they’d have a fantastic explanation that not only sets him up perfectly for when we see him in Doomsday but also places him in a position where he can easily become one of the most justifiable antagonists in Marvel, maybe even more so than Thanos. If you really want to know why in Latveria the flowers die in the Summer, then you’d already know where to look.

Laurie Rolfe: Hi Alex, hope you’re doing well. Do you know if we’ll see Tobey Maguire and Nicolas Cage return as Spider-Man and Ghost Rider respectively for both Doomsday and Secret Wars?

Alex: It’s in discussions, but yes, the idea is to have them appear at the very least in Secret Wars.

daredevil: Who do you think from old marvel characters could make it out alive from Secret Wars for ex characters like Thor, Hulk, etc…

Alex: Too early to tell, especially if the plan is to reboot 616 into a universe where all of these characters exist under one roof.

Gautier: Hey Alex. I know this question has been asked a few times before, but I want to try to make an accurate version. Do you really think the Multiverse Saga will end in 2027 and not in 2028 for the 20th MCU anniversary? Do you really think there will be only 2 Avengers movies and not 3? Their projects are so ambitious.

Alex: It’s what they’re going for—no changes as of yet.

Blade & Midnight Sons

Vin: Hi Alex. Is there any chance Blade could come out AFTER Secret Wars?

Alex: There is.

Vin: Do you expect Mahershala’s Blade to tie into the multiverse storyline in a major way?

Alex: I really don’t see how because I was told that the supernatural side of the MCU would be explored heavily post-Secret Wars. I’d also like to call back to one thing mentioned in Werewolf By Night: “The known universe, with its heroes and marvels, but what of the darkness? In our modern world, this is where monsters dwell…” The way that Marvel wants to approach this supernatural storyline they’re cooking up is using the Werewolf By Night & Moon Knight approach, stories that are set within the same universe, but there’s a boundary that separates them and have them be their own thing. It’s not to say that these characters will never pop up as part of a group ensemble storyline in the MCU, but they still want to keep them separate for the time being.

Redovah: Alex, what the heck is going on with Blade?

Alex: I know everyone is heavily concerned about Blade. Will it get made? Will it not get made? At the moment of writing this article, the intention is to get Blade made. Not only do they want to get the movie made, but they want to make Blade the face of the upcoming supernatural saga they’ve got cooking. But to make him the face, they need to give him a good introduction and do the character justice by giving him a hell of a story to get the audience invested in him and that saga because if Blade doesn’t do well, then the Midnight Sons storyline will suffer as a result. So, right now, it’s all about finding the right story to tell for him.

joshua: Hi Alex. Any ideas on the current situation on Blade, do you think it can still make late 2025?

Alex: I know that some people still report that November 2025 date, but I have been told many times that Blade has been undated for a while and while continue to remain undated until the script gets to the right place.

Light夜神: What are the odds that the Midnight Sons project comes out before Secret Wars?

Alex: Very unlikely. Marvel Studios is just about to set up their main villain soon, but they’re going to take their time with it. It’s kind of like how they introduced the Multiverse in 2016, but they didn’t delve into it until the Multiverse Saga kicked in.

Daredevil: Born Again, Marvel Knights & The Defenders

idoideas: Are we going to see Daredevil blending more into the greater MCU? Should we expect him to fight alongside other Marvel heroes in a feature film?

Alex: Definitely. Marvel intends to use Daredevil as a gateway to new stories for street superheroes. In terms of interactions, we can expect, of course, the long-awaited team-up between Spider-Man and Daredevil. I’ve also heard of some ideas down the road for Daredevil to encounter other heroes, particularly Oscar Isaac’s Moon Knight and Florence Pugh’s Black Widow. However, those are still just ideas down the road for different projects.

Daredevil: Hi Alex, I hope everything is going well. What can we expect from Bullseye and Punisher moving forward past season 1 of Born Again?

Alex: For them to show up in season 2 of Daredevil: Born Again. But as I understand it, Punisher’s role will be explored more in the 2nd season than the first because the show feels more like a setup for his story to continue in the next season from what was described to me.

Daredevil: How would you describe Matt’s mental state throughout the course of Born Again?

Alex: In my opinion, he’ll be pushed to the brink further than he had been in the Netflix show because of the threat of Muse coming to New York, Fisk as Mayor, vigilantes being outlawed, and Matt being attacked from every direction of his life because of these storylines. This show gets dark at some points that go a bit further than they have before.

Berotor28: Hey Alex. Is there anything you can tease or say about the role Bullseye will play in DDBA?

Alex: He’s going to make Matt very, very angry.

jestrogogo: Hey Alex!! Thanks for doing a Q&A!! When will we officially get a Born Again trailer… Maybe in the next month or two?

Alex: Nah, it’s too early. In the coming months, the promotion resources will mainly go towards Agatha.

Kosta: Do you think the inevitable “street level” war will include all characters from Kate and Clint to Echo and Punisher along with Spidey, or you think it’ll primarily be between Kingpin, Spidey and Daredevil?

Alex: Back-to-basics street-level stories will be something we will be able to appreciate in the coming years from Marvel. Hawkeye, Ms. Marvel, Echo, and Daredevil: Born Again were just the beginning of a much bigger story arc that will be further explored once Secret Wars is out of the way.

Jace: Hey Alex, I hope you’re having a good start to the month! With what we know of Daredevil: Born Again so far, are there any plans of doing Marvel Knights?

Alex: It’s a tad too early to discuss Marvel Knights, but I know they’re working on a group ensemble for the street storylines. Sort of like Defenders, but something else.

rapsfan: Can we see Mike Colter, Finn Jones, and Krysten Ritter reform their roles as Luke Cage, Iron Fist, and Jessica Jones in the MCU again? If so, where?

Alex: I will comment on what I heard through the grapevine: Yes, Marvel Studios’ want all three to come back. However, their roles will vary depending on the character, with the most significant change being applied to Danny Rand.

Doctor Strange and Clea

take it in: any news about the Doctor?

Alex: I’m hearing very exciting things regarding Doctor Strange’s story, leading into Secret Wars. I wrote an article a while back about Doctor Strange vs. Kang In The Multiverse Saga where I talked about Stephen Strange’s role and how essentially he’s been portrayed in most of his alternate iterations as the biggest threat to the Multiverse, given how Strange has been the one who’s been ultimately causing incursions throughout various universes.

That storyline is still being explored here, but now, instead of having Kang, you have RDJ’s Doctor Doom opposite Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange. Just think about the weight of this moment: Doctor Stephen Strange, a character we have seen be a force for good, time and time again, being forced to face the reality that he is being dubbed the greatest threat in the Multiverse, with the evidence to prove it because nearly every other version of himself has allowed their ego to make bad decisions costing their reality. Opposite him, you have Doctor Doom, one of Marvel’s most iconic villains, an ambitious, egotistical antagonist who is trying to find the secrets of the Multiverse and the reason behind its decay to prevent the death of the Multiverse from happening.

Plus, we have the potential of RDJ and Benedict sharing a scene together, since the last time they were together, Strange told Tony Stark the only way to save his universe was to sacrifice himself. How do you think Strange would react to seeing the face of his former friend again? Even though it’s not even a variant of Tony Stark, he just has his face. Would he feel guilt? Would there be remorse? Could Strange be easily manipulated by Doom into doing his bidding? After all, they are both instrumental in the Time Runs Out and Secret Wars storylines in the comics.

@Hifive326: When is Doctor Strange dying and being fully replaced by Wong?/s

Alex: He still hasn’t become Sorcerer Supreme in his universe, so I don’t think he will die until that happens.

@Hifive326: If DS3 isn’t coming until after Secret Wars, how do you expect the Strange/Clea storyline will be handled after the mid-credit scene in Multiverse of Madness?

Alex: I’ve heard through the grapevine that Doctor Strange 3 may be one of the upcoming films that will release before Secret Wars, possibly even Doomsday, but most likely Secret Wars. All of the ideas they want to incorporate for his story can’t really be condensed into a 20-minute story plot like they did with Thor in Infinity War. They have many points to cover, including Strange discovering the role he plays in the Multiverse Saga, how he reacts to it, how he and Clea develop a “companionship,” and ultimately, how he overcomes what he is “destined” to be in order to become what he was always meant to be, “the best of us,” the one who breaks away from the predestined path set for him and become the hero that ultimately saves the Multiverse.

Pr0tato: Hi Alex, hope you’re doing well! Anchor Being: Doctor Strange or Spider-Man (or both a la D&W)?

Alex: As far as anchor beings go, I believe Spider-Man is this universe’s anchor being. But I was also told that Strange’s disappearance from his universe caused instability to the fabric of reality in 616, which makes me think he may also very well be the Anchor Being of 616.

Kosta: Hi Alex, I love you

Alex: Love ya too Kosta.

Kosta: On a scale of 1-10, how big of a role will Clea have in the Avenger films?

Alex: I don’t like numbers; they’re so arbitrary because it’s a matter of opinion. I like comparing them to character roles in other films or sagas. Clea’s overall role in the Saga for now is ensuring Strange discovers his role in the Multiverse. There have been multiple rumors about her specific role, however, ranging from being one of the Black Priests that recruits Strange into the order to another old rumor from a very old source that Clea may be one of the Black Swans assisting Doom, but at this point in time, it’s still too early for me to address.

Guardians of the Galaxy & Star Lord

idoideas: Hey Alex and Lizzie! So glad for the opportunity! Marvel promised that the Legendary Star-Lord will return. Do you know when should expect his return to be? (Especially given that he is no longer part of the new GOTG team)

Alex: I have no clue yet, but I spoke about an idea they had with his character a while back in a previous Q&A. You might want to check that out.

Hawkeye season 2

Liam | Kate Bishop Fan: hi Alex, hope you are well, do you know anything about if Hawkeye S2 has been greenlit/development?

Alex: I’ve heard that Hawkeye S2 is in development with several ideas, primarily one that would put Hailee Steinfeld’s Kate Bishop in a more prominent role than she was in the first season. But again, being in development and moving forward are two very different things.

Hulk and Red Hulk

r3lla: Savage Hulk return at any point before Doomsday? Cap4 post credit?

Alex: No.

Matapple: Hello Alex, hope you’re doing fine. Are we going to see Red Hulk in the MCU again after Captain America: Brave New World?

Alex: So, this is a massive spoiler for Captain America: Brave New World… I can say it’ll be addressed at the end of the film, like post-credit scene territory.

Matapple: From what you have heard, we could expect Banner to make an appearance soon before Avengers Doomsday and perhaps even the return of Savage Hulk, if possible in which projects (or the year if you prefer)?

Alex: Doubtful.

The one below all: Are you confident about the future of Hulk, and why?

Alex: I’m certain Marvel Studios is eager to get to work on the Hulk. So, have faith.

That’s it for now! You can read some of Alex Perez’s past articles and reports here and then discuss with others in the Discord. Find our previous Discord Q&A’s with Alex Perez here!

