‘The Penguin’ Explores A Fresh Take on the Batman Villain

Share this:

When Matt Reeves’ The Batman hit theaters in 2022, it introduced a completely new Gotham City, one filled with corruption and fascinating characters but adjusted to modern times and problems. One of the most standout performances in this movie came from Colin Farrell, who, almost unrecognizably, transformed into Oswald “Oz” Cobb aka the Penguin.

As a direct continuation of The Batman, The Penguin aims to offer a fresh take on both the man and the myth. The series doesn’t merely continue a story. It creates another story that is meant to be a bridge between The Penguin and The Batman Part II, as well as the future of Gotham.

[Warning: Major Spoilers from The Batman and The Penguin are below!]

The Penguin series and respecting the continuity of The Batman

The story of The Penguin takes place a few days after the events of The Batman. Currently, there is a vacuum of power left by Carmine Falcone’s (John Turturro/Mark Strong) death and Riddler’s (Paul Dano) plan that Gotham is plunged into chaos. In The Batman, Oz was introduced as Falcone’s right-hand man, a mid-tier mobster/thug who was the boss of the Iceberg Lounge, which was a cover-up nightclub for Falcone’s real club. His role in the movie was important and necessary from the story’s point of view.

Colin Farrell’s portrayal didn’t just capture the audience’s attention, it stole the show. Oz presented himself as an ambitious yet morally compromised figure in his few meaningful and fascinating scenes. Now, The Penguin, used this opportunity to dive deeper into Oz’s mentality and ambition, allowing him to emerge as a pivotal figure in Gotham’s underworld. After Falcone’s death, Oz is finally free to move up in the world and seek any opportunity where he can seize power rather than being a pawn in someone else’s empire.

Additionally, The Penguin gives audiences insight into the complicated politics of Gotham and the existing tensions between criminals. The series not only connects with the first film’s themes of corruption and madness but also creates the foundational layers for what will likely be an intense confrontation in The Batman 2 as Penguin tries to become who he wants to be.

The story in this season of The Penguin

The Penguin is a slow-burn crime drama that focuses on Oz’s metamorphosis from a mid-level pawn to one of Gotham’s most feared crime lords. The series starts shortly after the Riddler’s plan succeeds, and the city is in chaos. We can see that everyone wants to take Falcone’s place and become the new lord of Gotham. Throughout the season, we can explore Oz’s psyche, his personal life and see his real face. He has long operated in the shadows of men more powerful and brutal than himself, which has taught him to rely on himself and make risky decisions that can pay off in the future. But as he tries to make his way up the ranks, he becomes bolder, more ruthless, and far less forgiving. The first major turning point in the series comes when Oz confronts his first formidable enemy who questions his authority.

As the series progresses, we see Oz conflicted with the personal cost of power. His relationships increasingly become shattered in the story. One particular subplot involves Oz’s complex relationship with Sofia Falcone (Cristin Milioti). This alliance quickly turns into a rivalry, which becomes a key element of the series, showcasing Oz’s ability to manipulate and charm even those who seek to defeat him. He also tries to team up with Salvatore Maroni (Clancy Brown), who in the end betrays him. All to make him understand what every single person who Oz betrayed felt like.

An important part of the story of The Penguin is Oz’s relationship with Vic (Rhenzy Feliz). Vic is just a kid who tried to steal rims from his car to make some money. After Oz spared his life, he became his mentor in the gangster life. With each new episode, we explore their relationship just to see that in the end, it becomes personal. So personal that it became too important for Oz to not ignore it. Vic became Oz’s strength and weakness at the same time because he started to treat him as a family. That’s why he killed him in the end because he could never again let anyone use a person close to him to blackmail him, especially now that he is so close to taking up the mantle of a crime lord of Gotham.

The whole series and the final episode are a powerful culmination of his arc, as well as the perfect setup for future events. The last episode left audiences in a really dark place with one single spark of hope. That spark is the light with Batman’s logo shining in the sky.

Future of the universe and Matt Reeves’ The Batman Part II

The Penguin serves not only as an expansion of Oz’s character but as a stepping stone toward the heavily anticipated The Batman Part II. By focusing on Oz’s rise to power and not losing the focus on the aftermath of Riddler’s plan, the show builds a complex and real world in which Gotham’s criminals have taken full advantage of the chaos. The Batman Part II has the potential to explore a Gotham that’s even more fractured and chaotic.

What’s most important is the tease of potential villains of this sequel or of the whole trilogy – The Court of Owls. They are the criminal organization and a secret society of masked billionaires who are controlling Gotham from behind the scenes. Who knows, maybe people who seem like good people like Bella Reál (Jayme Lawson) or Captain Bock (Con O’Neill) are secretly part of it and pretend to act like regular people.

Furthermore, The Penguin introduces several characters who could play pivotal roles in The Batman sequel. Sofia Falcone will definitely return in the future as she is a half-sister of Selina Kyle (Zoë Kravitz) and their meeting should be coming. The show’s handling of Gotham’s political landscape hints that Batman (Robert Pattinson) may face Oz physically and encounter his gangsters and other people who may try to kill him and take his place.

Final thoughts on this season of The Penguin

The Penguin series successfully became a spin-off about a villain that didn’t have to make him an anti-hero or a hero in the end. But this isn’t just a show about a villain. It’s about a man determined to redefine himself, even if it means losing the last remnants of his humanity as well as not opening himself to others. All because no matter what happens and what he says, someone could always use it against him.

Colin Farrell’s outstanding performance captures perfectly the tortured, unhealthy ambition and ruthless drive that defines Oswald Cobb. While the show focuses on honoring the already developed universe of The Batman, The Penguin decided to make it more interesting by exploring the streets and problems politicians don’t want to talk about.

As fans await the continuation of Batman’s story, The Penguin is the perfect and must-watch for the fans of Batman and the fascinating world created by Matt Reeves. It is also another great show that is similar to classics like The Sopranos, Chinatown or The Wire.

The Penguin was first conceived as an 8 episode limited series spinoff of The Batman, and it is currently unclear if HBO will renew it for another season. Very recently, in an interview with Collider, Colin Farrell indicated he’d be open to returning to the character in the films or a continuation of the series…

” If I’m in the second film and the third film, I’m really happy with that . I would hate to go back in and, in some kind of way, undo the goodwill that this limited season has created with people. I don’t feel any burning desire to unearth this aspect of Oz and that aspect of Oz. If they came up with a pitch for eight hours that could work bilateral with Matt’s world… I certainly wouldn’t run towards it, but I’d walk towards it and have a good look. I’d be open to it .”

What do you think? Did you enjoy The Penguin? Do you want to see the series continue? Let us know on social media @mycosmiccircus on X and Threads, or cosmiccircus.bsky.social on Bluesky!

Book Review: Batman: Resurrection by John Jackson Miller

DC Showcase: Penguin: Pain and Prejudice Comic Review

Share this: