Sundance Film Festival 2025: ‘Middletown’ Documentary Review

Middletown sees documentarians Amanda McBaine and Jesse Moss return to another story about young people’s role in the future of politics and activism. While Girls State is a sufficient follow-up to the groundbreaking documentary Boys State, the second outing lacked the same energy despite the importance of the subject matter. Here, McBaine and Moss seem to be shifting gears, and instead of unlocking the present, they find an inspiring story about a group of high schoolers from the past and their rebellious professor.

The new documentary centers on Middletown High School, located about an hour outside New York City. It tells the story of a classroom of students who inspired changes in a way that others could not. The experience unfolds into a captivating narrative that evokes the spirit of a real-life Dead Poets Society combined with the tenacity of Erin Brockovich. Here is our review from the Sundance Film Festival 2025.

What is Middletown about?

The documentary takes archive VHS footage from the ’90s involving the course Electronic English at Middletown High School in Middletown, New York. At the story’s nucleus is Fred Isseks, a teacher with a highly ambitious spirit to bring new ideas into his curriculum. His love for literature evolves into something more, which inspires him to apply for a grant; from here, the documentary shows how the classroom becomes more video-based, going from basic English to an elective called Electronic English.

We are then introduced to a string of former students of Isseks, including a spirited woman named Rachel Raimist, a student with a punk rock goth energy. Additional voices from the class include Jeffrey Dutemple, David Birmingham, and Michael Regan. As the interviews unfold, what is revealed is an inspiring story about a class that evolved from a filmmaking club to a journalism experiment that could even impress 60 Minutes.

As the narrative begins to take shape, we learn that toxic wastes have corrupted the town due to an irresponsible choice of real estate. A landfill company has placed its business above the town’s water supply. Through Isseks’s guidance, the students put pressure on the town, the local media, and the town’s politicians to answer questions about the chemicals spilling into the town’s water. Somehow, it becomes humorous as the adults surrounding them continue to underestimate the magnitude of naivety and boldness of high schoolers.

Middletown and the importance of “Civic Courage”

Throughout McBaine and Moss’s film, the students of Middletown High impressively hold the fire to corruption. One of the best parts of the documentary shows the classroom ambush a local reporter who ignored their research. The man, appropriately named Gary Grossman, believed he was coming to speak about his profession to students but was interrogated for doing nothing about the information given to him. His face, while getting grilled by high schoolers, is like a child being told “no” by a parent.

The message behind the documentary is skillfully articulated, as the students remain persistent in their efforts. The investigation timeline conveys that this battle was fought for years, and some kids continued pushing for change after graduating. The Electronic English students have a punk rock “fight the system” attitude, and it brings back that old-school ’90s feeling of fighting authority.

For example, Isseks trespasses on private property with the kids, and the faculty pressures him for taking such extremes. Fred Isseks and his bright team of students stay resilient, but their efforts make small steps in change, and in some ways, it’s a reminder that progress is not a straight line. And it’s in these moments where the film’s thesis of “Civic Courage” shines brightly.

Isseks explains that their motto was “civic courage,” which means to behave as if one lives in a free country, even when someone is attempting to deny your human rights. Given the current state of affairs, these words hold significant meaning and are important to live by.

A documentary that feels destined to be thrown away by a streaming service

The most frustrating quality about Sundance each year is the yearly attempts by Netflix to acquire great titles and throw them on the streaming service unceremoniously. Middletown has that Netflix appeal where much of the information is told through a “talking heads” style format (quite similar to most of the platform’s true-crime documentaries). While this approach is the only nitpick this writer has with Middletown, the subject matter feels far superior to most Netflix documentaries. Yet, one can see this being a film tossed in the algorithm carousel to be lost until possibly awards season.

While we are unaware if Middletown has been acquired, it will hopefully not follow the same path as other fantastic documentaries such as Will & Harper and The Remarkable Life of Ibelin. A documentary with a message like Middletown should not be buried. Of all the demographics, Generation Z and beyond need to believe they have power, and Middletown is a perfect blueprint to demonstrate how uncomfortable corrupt men can become in the presence of a well-informed high schooler.

Overall thoughts on Sundance 2025 documentary Middletown

Middletown is an impressive return for the filmmakers who brought us Boys State. This documentary reinforces the idea that the David and Goliath story is not just a thematic allegory, but a situation that constantly arises in different forms. In this case, it features a group of high school students fighting against pollution, bureaucrats, and organized crime.

The film is filled with ’90s anthems, such as “Informer” by Snow, transporting viewers back to a time when standing up against government cruelty felt both vital and trendy. It beautifully blends elements of Dead Poets Society and Erin Brockovich through the remarkable, real-life story of some incredibly inspiring teenagers from New York.

