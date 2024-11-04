‘Agatha All Along’ Discussion | Across The Queerverse Podcast

Share this:

Marvel Studios wanted to celebrate the Halloween season with style, exploring the supernatural side of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. While some of us are still waiting for the follow-up to 2022’s Werewolf by Night, Marvel took a gigantic step forward in its queer representation with its latest Disney+ series, Agatha All Along! Serving as the first sequel series to WandaVision on the streaming service, this show continues the adventures of Kathryn Hahn’s delectably evil witch, who flew into Westview, hoping to steal the Scarlet Witch’s magic for herself. Trapped in the very spell used by Wanda to enslave the entire town of Westview, Agatha is released from her prison by a mysterious teenager, played by Joe Locke, who begs her to get him through The Witches Road.

[Warning: Spoilers for the series are discussed in this episode]

Agatha All Along pushed the boundaries of what an MCU series can be, but it also provided some wonderful queer representation that Marvel Studios has been lacking in its projects. From young love to established gayness, there’s something for all LGBTQ+ members to enjoy throughout the nine-episode season.

In our newest podcast episode of Across the Queerverse, host Brian Kitson and fellow Cosmic Circus writers Uday Kataria and Cameron Brook break down all the queerness present in Agatha All Along. Listen as they explore Billy’s relationship with his boyfriend, the dynamics between Agatha and Rio (Aubrey Plaza), and their hopes for more LGBTQ+ representation in the MCU! Thank you for listening!

What are your thoughts on Agatha All Along and our discussion? Let us know on social media @mycosmiccircus or in The Cosmic Circus Discord. If you enjoy this podcast, please consider sharing it with friends, following us on social media, or joining our Discord. Listen here or find us most places podcasts are available, such as Spotify, Apple, and more.

Across the Queerverse p odcast credits and show notes

Contributors/Writers

Brian Kitson

Uday Kataria

Cameron Brook

Executive Producer/Editor

Lizzie Hill

Recorded on 11/2/2024

