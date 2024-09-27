‘My Old Ass’ is a Coming of Age Story with a Sci-Fi Twist

Share this:

Most of us can remember how difficult the transition from young adult to the real world can be; going from being the biggest fish in a small pond, feeling invincible in almost every respect, to feeling small and insignificant. That cycle repeats throughout life as we outgrow one situation and move on to the next. Those transitional periods can be so scary, leaving us wishing to know what direction we should take. That sage advice could be helpful, taking out the risk and removing the anxiety. It’s this period in life and that exact conflict happening in My Old Ass, a new film from Amazon MGM Studios.

Written and directed by Megan Park, who previously starred in The Secret Life of the American Teenager and whose directorial debut, The Fallout, received many accolades, it tells this coming-of-age story through the lens of “what if you could talk to your older self?” Starring Maisy Stella (Nashville) and Aubrey Plaza, playing the same role at two different points in life and can communicate with each other thanks to some illegal substances. My Old Ass was absolutely not the film I was expecting in the slightest, but instead, something more profound and more beautiful than you can even imagine.

Once you see this film, it’s easy to understand why it won awards, as it is of that caliber of movie-making. It isn’t a laugh until your side hurts the film, but one that addresses essential topics everyone can connect to: love, finding yourself, and learning that sometimes in life, the bad is just as important as the good. Want to know more about My Old Ass? Then continue on, and let’s see just everything this film has to offer.

[Warning: Spoilers for this film are below!]

A blast from your past and a look at your future in this Amazon MGM Studios film

Graduating from high school and moving away for college terrifies many, but Elliott (Stella) can’t wait to leave home. Wanting nothing to do with her family’s Cranberry farm, she’s instead setting a course for the University of Toronto, but not without having some fun first. This is her last summer to be wild and crazy in her hometown before she sets out to do the same at college. That means making out with the local girl, a barista at the corner coffee shop, and partying with her friends at every opportunity.

It’s here that the film opens up on the day Elliott, Ruthie (Maddie Ziegler), and Ro (Kerrice Brooks) decide to head into the woods and use mushrooms. Boiling them into a tea, all three friends drink and begin tripping balls to their psychedelic journeys. However, Elliott’s trip doesn’t take effect as quickly as the others; when it does, it’s nothing like she expected. I mean, who can prepare themselves for speaking to their 39-year-old self from the future?

Young Elliott is skeptical at first, and who can blame her? I don’t know if I would believe I’ve contacted my future self, especially one with a specific message. “Stay away from Chad,” which confuses Elliott even more. It’s just a bad trip, right? Nothing to worry about. But in the light of morning, and with an unrecognizable number saved in her phone, the reality of the situation sets in. And so begins a possibly unhealthy relationship between one person at two points of her life, with the older helping the younger to navigate this transitional time.

But she begins to wonder when young Elliott finally meets Chad (Percy Hynes White) and can’t seem to find anything wrong with him. Why does her older self hate him so much? Why is she supposed to stay away from him? And why isn’t her older self answering the damn phone? Quickly, this is becoming a situation where Elliott feels out of her element and unsure of how to navigate it. With feelings for Chad arising, Elliott must figure out what to do and forge her path with her own mistakes. What results is healing and heartbreaking, as My Old A$$ rips open wounds and explores what it truly means to find happiness.

False advertising of Aubrey Plaza’s role might impact people’s perception of My Old Ass

I feel one glaring problem with this film must be addressed before we can move on to its positive aspects. Aubrey Plaza is not in My Old Ass as much as the promotion for this film makes you think. At most, she’s in two scenes and a handful of voiceover work, yet she is in every commercial and front and center of each poster. I understand that projects need draws to pull audiences into the theaters and place them in seats. We see stunt/celebrity casting in Broadway shows, so the same rules apply to films and shows.

What annoys people about stunt casting is when the actor who brings them in doesn’t have much of a payoff. Sadly, many people coming to see My Old Ass might expect Plaza to feature more heavily in the project. I know I did and was shocked when she was barely in 20 minutes of the film. That being said, the little she is in the movie is an award-winning performance. What Plaza does in My Old Ass is nothing short of exceptional, perhaps one of her career’s best performances. This is saying a lot, as she is fantastic in almost every role she’s in (if you haven’t seen Ingrid Goes West, I cannot stress enough you need to watch it ASAP).

I was gobsmacked by her final scene, which gave me chills and brought tears to my eyes. Hopefully, those who are expecting more of Plaza will be amazed by what we got in My Old Ass, as she proves just how talented she is. Also, hopefully, she gets some recognition for her role, as she deserves every award for her portrayal of older Elliott.

A fantastic story at the core of My Old Ass

Honestly, this film could have stood independently without Plaza’s name drawing in audiences. My Old Ass is a beautiful story about growing up and learning from our mistakes. It explores the power of new love and how it can be terrifying. It’s still very much a comedy, although a much slower burn than some of the slapstick humor you’ve come to expect from Plaza, but there are still moments that you chuckle. That being said, My Old Ass is more a case study about a very specific moment in Elliott’s life, one that most adults can relate to.

That’s the beauty of this story: examining that universal experience through the lens of humor and just a touch of science fiction. This makes My Old Ass more approachable to all audiences because we can see ourselves in these characters and the challenges they face. That was once us, and depending on what pond we’re in, it could easily be us once again.

