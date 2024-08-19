Share this:

Have you ever dreamed of winning big in a lottery and think about all of the things that you’d buy? Most of us have at some point. Jackpot! is an action-comedy directed by Paul Feig and starring Awkwafina, John Cena, and Simu Liu. This film is a mix of impressive action sequences, humor, and a unique dystopian narrative.

[Warning: Light spoilers from Jackpot! movie are below!]

A unique take on survival games plays out in Jackpot!

Jackpot! is set in a dystopian future California, where the state’s financial crisis has led to the creation of the “Grand Lottery.” Unlike a traditional lottery, the Grand Lottery doesn’t just offer wealth. That would be too good to be true. Instead, whoever kills the person who has won the lottery before the sun goes down (without using guns and bullets etc.) will get the money that person won.

Awkwafina plays Katie Kim, a not-so-lucky actress struggling to revive her career after a series of failures. Her luck, seemingly, takes a positive turn when she accidentally joins and wins the Grand Lottery. At first, it seems like a blessing, but she quickly finds out it’s a curse. What should have been her ticket to a new life, turns into a living nightmare. And now, Katie is the one who is the target of countless people who are trying to kill her for her winnings.

Katie’s survival depends on Noel Cassidy (John Cena), an odd but honest and caring protection agent, who wants to make sure that lottery winners will live to see the sundown and their money. At first, we learn that he made his “career” out of protecting lottery winners, but his “agency” is not as big as the one that belongs to Louis Lewis (Simu Liu).

Noel’s services are cheaper than Lewis’ because he only demands a 10% percentage of the winnings. Which, when you think about it, is not that much for saving Katie’s life. Together, they travel through a day filled with non-stop attacks and betrayals as they attempt to stay alive until sundown. Throughout the day, Katie and Noel encounter a series of increasingly dangerous challenges, including a high-speed chase through Los Angeles, a deadly confrontation in a wax museum, and a tense showdown in an abandoned theater.

Simu Liu’s Louis Lewis is a former associate of Noel who now runs his own protection agency. The character is the charismatic but ruthless, and driven by greed and a desire to outshine Noel. As we learn throughout the story, they both served in a military and survived through some nasty experiences. It’s a role I’d never expect to see Simu Liu in. He played so many nice guys in his career, but this is a definite 180 degrees spin. The evil, constantly mocking people and cold-hearted villain is someone that Simu Liu played perfectly.

Terrific performances from Awkwafina, John Cena and Simu Liu

One of the standout features of Jackpot! for me is the chemistry between Noel and Katie. Awkwafina portrays Katie as a funny, independent, and likeable person. Awkwafina’s comedic timing is great, and she gives an amazing comedic performance that shines through the whole movie. As the film progresses, there’s a deeper dive into Katie’s emotions, and past, as her development is crucial to the film’s narrative.

On the other hand, we have John Cena. His portrayal of Noel Cassidy as a man of action could be his best comedic role ever. Noel is visibly defined by his physical strength and stoic vibes. But the way Cena plays Noel, as a softie who only wants to protect people, makes his character noble and, in the end, really humorous. During the story, he grows more and more protective of Katie, which shows that even though he pretends to be a tough guy, he is also an empath with a strong moral compass.

Simu Liu’s performance provides us a with a contrast appearance to Noel. Noel is disciplined and stoic, whereas Louis is a hysterical baby and a jerk. Louis’s motivations are clear, and from the beginning we know he’s in it for the money. His rivalry with Noel is one of the film’s background plots which adds a little more layer to the characters when it comes to the final moments of the story.

Chaotic but impressive action sequences mixed with humor

Jackpot!’s action scenes are chaotic, but make sense. They’ve been creatively staged, with some intense hand-to-hand combat scenes and intense chase scenes. One of the most memorable set pieces is a high-speed chase through traffic that takes place early in the film.

Another standout sequence takes place in a wax museum, where Katie takes refuge from her pursuers. The absurdity of this fight for Katie’s life in such a bizarre location is funny and memorable. The humor in Jackpot! really fit into my sense of humor. I loved many jokes and funny moments in the movie, as well as the perfect usage of some gags, like a joke about “Rebooting the Barbie movie”.

Jackpot! also offers a critique of the current society as a whole. The obsession with wealth and the corrupting influence of money is a main motive and morale of the story. This lottery can either make you a billionaire or get you killed. The Grand Lottery is a symbol of the decay of society. The fact that the lottery turns citizens into killers reflects the desperation and moral bankruptcy of a society that places wealth above human life. This dark satire is being explored throughout the film, revealing that even people who we wouldn’t expect to be a part of this moral decay, are, in fact, the people who love it the most.

Final thoughts on Prime Video’s Jackpot!

Jackpot! delivered with action sequences that were both thrilling and amazingly performed. Awkwafina, John Cena, and Simu Liu were fantastic and funny to watch, especially considering Cena and Liu are both in roles that, at first glance, doesn’t seem fit them at all.

Awkwafina’s portrayal of Katie Kim offers both humor and emotional depth. Her character’s transformation from a scared actress thrown into danger, to a survivor determined to fight for her life, is believable and a great element of the film. John Cena, as Noel Cassidy, really balanced his toughness by showing his sweet side, and perfectly blending action with comedy.

Beyond the entertainment value and some terrific performances from its stars, Jackpot! serves as a commentary about society’s obsession with wealth and the lengths that some people will go for it. It’s a cautionary tale of the “American Dream” gone wrong. This theme not only embodies itself in Simu Liu’s character Louis, whose single-minded pursuit of the jackpot highlights the corrupting influence of greed, but in the deepest and darkest desires of many.

