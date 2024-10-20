‘Smile 2’ is the Right Mixture of Hilarious and Chilling

Share this:

Nowadays, they can make a horror movie about anything. Want a horror film about a loveable teddy bear turned monster? There’s a film for that. Want to see a version of Freaky Friday but with a murderer and a teenage girl? We’ve got you covered. Some ideas are sillier than others, but that doesn’t stop the churning out a wide variety of scary movies. That being said, never in my wildest dreams did I think there would be a horror movie about a facial expression, and yet there’s not just one but a sequel. That’s right, Smile 2 is finally arriving in theaters, ready to make you terrified to move a facial muscle.

A direct sequel to the 2022 Paramount film, Smile 2 comes on the heels of the commercial and critical success of the first film from Parker Finn, who is returning as director and writer of the sequel. While Smile 2 continues the same supernatural being haunting people with visions of others with Joker-like grins on their faces, the film stars a whole new cast and concept. Instead of a straight psychological supernatural horror film, it embraces the ridiculousness of the idea with a healthy dose of humor.

Finn also uses this platform to discuss mental illness, especially among stars at the height of their careers. Smile 2 is easily one of the most terrifying films I’ve seen recently and a must-see in theaters. Want to know more about what to expect? Read on to see why Smile 2 both put a smile on my face and made me scream out in terror.

[Warning: light spoilers from Smile 2 are below!]

A return to the limelight in Paramount’s Smile 2

Skye Riley (Naomi Scott) is poised to take the world by storm in true pop princess fashion. Having had to step away from a year tour for personal reasons a year before the film begins, she’s back and heading out on the road in what might be the biggest comeback ever. If only she hadn’t had a supernatural entity come along to ruin what might be the most critical point in her life…

As we know from the first film, to become infected by the grinning spirit, you have to witness someone already infected kill themselves. The simple act of witnessing them unalive themselves is enough to doom you to ghostly hauntings for the next week of your life until the process repeats itself. Skye doesn’t know this when she witnesses someone die in front of her, but it isn’t long until she begins to see things that aren’t there. While the audience knows what’s happening, those in Skye’s life, including the pop star herself, wonder if her psyche is taking a hit with all the stress from the world tour.

She’s becoming increasingly paranoid about events in her life, which is understandable, as apparitions begin haunting her more frequently as the days tick on. With time ticking down and desperation setting in, Skye will do just about anything to save her life. Can she find a way to stop the supernatural being before it takes her life, or is she to become the next victim to die with a smile on her face? Smile 2 answers all these questions and more in a fast-paced film that keeps you on the edge of your seat in what might be one of the most intense and heart-pounding horror movies in recent years.

Parker Finn uses this sequel to explore mental health

One of the most exciting aspects of this Paramount sequel is how the film shifts the genre and uses that platform to explore the vital topic of mental health. Both Smile and its sequel are described as psychological supernatural horror; however, each chapter feels distinct from the others while playing within that genre. Smile 2 plays with comedy much more than its predecessor, a strict horror film, but it does something extraordinary that the first doesn’t. The sequel explores how the mental health of pop sensations is taken advantage of.

Throughout the entire film, Skye and those around her begin to doubt her sanity, which makes sense from an outward perspective. As the audience, we can see the creature and the demented people around her, revealing the truth of what is going on. However, those in her life see a star who has struggled before with her mental health slowly start to spiral. At first, she’s able to fake normalcy rather well, but as the hauntings increase, she descends deeper into an apparent psychosis.

The worst part of watching this experience is how no one truly wants to help her. Instead, those who work for her and her mother continue to push Skye to continue her duties. They insist on her appearing with fans and rehearsing for the upcoming tour, but no one takes the time to ask her what she needs. There’s no genuine concern for Skye’s mental health. Instead, they worry about what would happen to her career and the tour if she were to take a break from the fame and industry.

It’s not every day that a horror film uses the platform it’s given to speak on something such as mental illness, especially for the rich and famous. All too often, we see celebrities taken advantage of for the sake of making money, pushing them way past their mental health limits. Britney Spears, Amanda Bynes, Lindsay Lohan… I could easily go on. Smile 2 takes this idea and runs with it, building it into the narrative but also bringing to light how vulnerable people can be when others surrounding them care about what that person can give them instead of genuinely caring for that person. This made the film incredibly enjoyable and essential because of the spotlight on a typically overlooked topic.

Smile 2 is a must-see horror experience

Naomi Scott is the backbone of Smile 2, carrying this integral storyline from start to finish. She reminds audiences just how talented she is. She brings a nuanced performance to this horror film, balancing both the humor and horror perfectly while also singing impressively quite a few times throughout the film.

I’ll be honest: I didn’t expect much when I initially saw the trailer, as many horror sequels pale in comparison. However, Smile 2 is even better than the first one, which was already a solid horror film. Seeing the improvement in the second installment of Parker Finn’s horror franchise, I’m only more excited to see where it could head next. So if you’re looking for that perfect film for the Halloween season, look no further than Paramount’s Smile 2!

